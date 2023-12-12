Against Udinese the coach, in addition to Frattesi, spared the Chilean who started the last three matches in the Champions League. And on Sunday there is the away match at the Olimpico against Lazio…

The doubt, or rather the doubts, Simone Inzaghi will begin to dissolve in training this morning at 12 at Pinetina, but perhaps the final decision will only come in the last session tomorrow. The Piacenza coach, however, put himself in a position to choose who to deploy in attack by not allowing Alexis Sanchez to enter the match against Udinese. The Chilean, who is now fresh and who has been a starter in the last three Champions League matches (in which he scored two goals), hopes to start from the 1st minute also in the decisive match for first place against Real Sociedad. For this to happen, however, Simone must initially send Lautaro Martinez, the team’s captain and striker, to the bench, fresh from goal number 14 in Serie A, the sixteenth of his season.

FIRST PLACE

Inzaghi would be very keen to finish the Champions League group in first place because in the round of 16 he would start from the first pot and would not be able to face terrible opponents such as City, Bayern, Real, Arsenal and probably also Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. At the same time, however, he must manage the group’s energy also with a view to Sunday’s away match at the Olimpico against Lazio. With Udinese Lautaro remained on the pitch for 90 minutes and scored late on. Translated, he didn’t hold back in the second half even though the score was 3-0. If it were up to Toro he would also be a starter in the Champions League, but he knows that every now and then he needs to take a breather. For this reason, Inzaghi considers Sanchez an important option for the starting eleven. Alongside Thuram who, not surprisingly, came off against the Friulians after a few minutes of the second half. A way to preserve him and have him with less tired legs in the “play-off” with the Spaniards.

OTHER MOVES

Inzaghi has already said that Frattesi is probably the starter on Saturday, in the press conference and in front of the cameras, but if the former Sassuolo player starts from the 1st minute, it will almost certainly be up to Barella to make room for him. Because Mkhitaryan was spared part of the match against Udinese, while Nicolò played until the end. Is it possible that Simone lets both the captain and his deputy rest at the same time? It happened in Lisbon and, before the reaction in the second half, everyone remembers the 3-0 to the Portuguese at half-time… As for the rest of the team, Darmian will play again, but it remains to be seen whether among the three at the back or wide to right (with Bisseck’s confirmation). It will depend on Cuadrado who is growing: enough to start from the beginning? Based on the choice on the right winger, the defense will be composed where Acerbi is sure of his place in the center and Carlos Augusto could play the left arm so as not to squeeze too much a Bastoni who has just returned from a three-week stoppage (but came out in the 56th minute on Saturday , not a detail…). The six days of rest that the Nerazzurri had between the trip to Naples and the match against Udinese allowed everyone to recover, but tomorrow evening they will go on the pitch 72 hours after the match against Cioffi’s men… The calculations Furthermore, the turnover will also have to be done from a Lazio perspective. Because, we repeat, finishing first in the group is very important, but it is equally important to face a match against a strong team like the Biancoceleste with a squad that is not exhausted. This is why Inzaghi reflects. On Sanchez, Frattesi and other choices.

