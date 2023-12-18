Injury emergency: Pavard starts again from the bench, Dumfries, De Vrij, Cuadrado and Sanchez out

Andrea Ramazzotti

17 December 2023 (change at 4.58pm) – MILAN

The absences of Dumfries, Cuadrado and De Vrij, combined with the less than perfect physical conditions of Pavard (recovered but only on the bench), open the doors of the starting lineup to Yann Bisseck for the second match in a row. The German, who played well against Udinese, but also in the second half in Lisbon, will be part of the starting eleven in the important match on the Lazio pitch which can give Lautaro and his teammates the +4 over Juventus. The last doubts were resolved after a night of reflection, but the choice was already… made.

the choice

—

Inzaghi tried Bisseck during the week in the back three or with Acerbi and Bastoni, but also evaluated an alternative solution namely Darmian. Because the former Parma player has more experience in the marking phase and guarantees more solidity in the defensive department. The emergency on the right lane, however, pushed the Piacenza coach to opt for Darmian on the lane and Bisseck in defense. Also because using Matteo in the three-man line behind him would have meant adapting Carlos Augusto or Frattesi to the full flank. Two hypotheses only “sketched” in training.

very titular

—

For the rest, Inter against Lazio will be made up of the very starting players: Lautaro and Thuram together again in attack, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan and Dimarco in midfield. Bastoni, Barella and Toro initially took their breath against Real Sociedad on Tuesday and tonight Inzaghi expects an important push from them to win three points which would be worth the lead over the Lady.

