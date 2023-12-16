Miguel Lago and Álex O'Dogherty are surprising us with their participation in Password. They are both proving to be very competitive, but at the same time they are giving us very fun moments. Furthermore, in the first game they were very successful and helped Mila take home 1,200 euros.

In the second game of the night, Álex O'Dogherty had to play with Alejandro, whom it seems he has known all his life. The contestant and the guest have added points with incredible ease and have gone 14-0 in just a few minutes.

Alejandro had to get Álex to guess the word thug and for them he gave him “thug” as a clue. Although the comedian did not guess the first time, a big mistake by his opponents gave the points to his namesakes.

Cristina has gotten too excited and instead of giving a single clue to Miguel, she has given two. Her pressure has made him impatient! Play the video above and relive this funny moment!