The 75-year-old woman was in her home in Deba (Guipúzcoa) when a shot from outside hit the window, hitting her and causing her death. The shot came from some hunters who were participating in a hunt that was taking place in the vicinity of the area. The victim lived on the first floor of a block of flats.

The impact occurred directly on the victim's head and it is being investigated how he got to his home from a hunting area. Journalist Luis Fernando Durán maintains that the hunters were in a wooded area near the house hunting wild boar. After the hunters' documentation was verified, it was determined that they had the permits in order and the rest of the documentation in force.

It is being investigated how the bullet could have entered the victim's home.

For the moment, the Civil Guard has requested the weapons used in these hunting days to verify which was the weapon that fired the shot that finally ended the life of this woman.

Criminal lawyer Beatriz de Vicente maintains that we are facing reckless homicide with penalties of up to 4 years in prison and the person who fired the shots would not be complying with the sentences of someone who uses a hunting weapon. The regulations establish that you cannot shoot near roads or homes.

