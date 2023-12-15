Diego's remains were found earlier this week in his car, which was parked on Deurningerstraat in Enschede. The victim was probably seriously injured in the opposite alley, after which he managed to reach his car where he succumbed to his injuries.
Diego's remains were found earlier this week in his car, which was parked on Deurningerstraat in Enschede. The victim was probably seriously injured in the opposite alley, after which he managed to reach his car where he succumbed to his injuries.
Leave a Reply