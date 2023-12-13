loading…

Intruders spray colored gas, Indian parliament session turns chaotic. Photo/The News Himachal

NEW DELHI – Sessions parliament Of India turned into chaos after two men infiltrated the courtroom while shouting slogans and spraying colored gas.

Images showed lawmakers and security officials trying to catch one of the intruders, who was seen jumping from table to table.

Reports said the intruders were overpowered by security officers and taken away.

Lawmakers said the two men jumped into the chamber from the visitors' gallery. Their motives are unclear.

The incident occurred when lawmakers were meeting in the Lok Sabha, India's lower house of parliament. Both chambers were suspended for a short time before sessions resumed.

“We are investigating this matter and have asked the Delhi Police to take part in the investigation,” said Lok Sabha spokesperson, Om Birla, as quoted by the BBC, Thursday (14/12/2023).

He added that according to initial investigations, the smoke sprayed into the room appeared to be “harmless”.

Two other people – a man and a woman – have also been detained for protesting outside the parliament building by lighting colored gas canisters. They were described as being taken away by police.

