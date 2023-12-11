In addition to our impressions of Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, we bring you a interview with the game producer, whom we had the opportunity to interview recently. We have asked him all kinds of things, so don’t miss it!

Interview with Kenichi Hashimoto

The release of this game is great news for fans. At what point did you decide you wanted to bring this second Ace Attorney trilogy to modern consoles?

The project officially started in May 2021.

What do you think makes the Ace Attorney series so beloved by gamers? (Personally, it’s one of my favorite franchises.)

I think unique and engaging characters wrapped up in a story that includes puzzle solving is a winning combination.

This trilogy has many interesting improvements and new features, such as an animation studio, at what point did you decide to implement them?

We wanted to take the features included in previous collections and go beyond them, and we also wanted to please not only fans of the series, but also new players who pick up this collection.

The Ace Attorney series is characterized by its charismatic characters, which would you say is your favorite?

They’re all so great it’s hard to pick a favorite, but I really like Athena Sykes. She is bright and cheerful in her reactions, but she also shows a lot of fortitude in terms of her characterization, something that can be seen in the games in this collection.

A few years ago, we had a crossover between Ace Attorney and the Professor Layton series. What other franchise would you like to see Phoenix Wright collaborate with in the future?

Although we have no plans to do so, I personally think a Pokémon crossover would be fun – Detective Pikachu would fit the bill!

What would you say is the most difficult thing when developing a trilogy of games like this?

The three games share fundamental similarities, but also quite a few differences, so balancing all of that to make them feel like a coherent trilogy is difficult.

Now that all Ace Attorney games are available for modern consoles, can you give us any clues about the future of the series?

We see the messages from fans, but unfortunately I have nothing to share at the moment. Please stay tuned to our channels for any news in the future.

Finally, do you have any final message for Spanish fans of the Ace Attorney franchise who are waiting for the release of this incredible trilogy of games?

We have worked hard to carefully translate the atmosphere and pace of these games with their attractive characters to high definition. I hope you enjoy reuniting with your favorite characters on the big screen and, at the same time, enjoy a trip to the past with a feeling of freshness. I also encourage fans to check out Museum Mode, as it’s packed with music, character animations, and behind-the-scenes documents.

And that’s it! Many thanks to Hashimoto-san for your time and attention.

We only have to remind you that Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy arrives on Nintendo Switch this coming January 25, don’t miss our review in a few weeks!