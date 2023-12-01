The Nerazzurri made a mistake in their approach and turnover, but made up for it in the second half. Azzurri always playing in front of an immense Bellingham

The Champions League has its own sacredness that must be respected. Always. Beyond the small shop economies. You take off your hat and enter the field trying to prove yourself worthy of the context. Especially if you play at Da Luz in Lisbon, one of the most authoritative cathedrals of world football; especially if you wear the Inter shirt, one of the most glorious in the world. Also because Benfica-Inter evokes a historical page, the second Champions Cup won by the Nerazzurri. For all these reasons, Inter’s first half in Lisbon seemed inappropriate, for the approach and, even more so, for the choice of formation that dictated the soft approach. Did the cup match fall between two notable head-to-head championship clashes (Juve, Napoli)? With the round of 16 already won, with the prospect of playing for first place with Real Sociedad in the last round, does the match with Benfica count for little? Ok, there’s a bit of turnover. But there is a way and a way. Changing 8 suddenly allows the starters to rest, but puts the alternatives who would like to polish their candidacy in difficulty, because it is not easy to do well in a totally upset team. With a few changes in time, there would have been turnover anyway, but in a more competitive team, with a core of starters, the reserves could have performed more. Instead they were overwhelmed by former friend Joao Mario’s Benfica who scored 3. The young Bisseck, always in trouble, became the symbol of a team in dolls: 3-0. At half-time, the Nerazzurri did not return to the locker room. They stay on the pitch because they don’t have to listen or talk, they just have to realize that they are Inter, at the Da Luz Stadium, in the Champions League. The magic succeeds. The Belamata of the second half is a whole other world and has a whole other, enormous soul. The first outburst was given by the protagonists of the embarrassing first half themselves, who in the storm of the first 45 minutes learned to know each other and play together. Arnautovic starts the comeback; Frattesi, transformed compared to the first half, scores a beautiful 3-2. Then ours arrive. Thuram gets the penalty to make it 3-3, scored by Sanchez. Dimarco and Barella also enter and hit the woodwork for a possible 4-3, a result that always resonates as iconic. But that’s fine. The spectacular comeback in Lisbon, in the heart of Inter, is perceived as a victory and primes the ranks for the Maradona clash. Many of the front row dancers have rested, the back row ones now have a little more conviction.