Great success of operation HAECHI IV, carried out by Interpol in 34 different countries. After an investigation that lasted six months, this week the different police forces of each country have coordinated to stop 3,500 cybercriminals. They have also recovered 273 million euros stolen in their scams.

These 3,500 detained cybercriminals were specialized in seven different types of online scams: voice phishing, romance scams, online sextortion, investment fraud, money laundering associated with illegal online gambling, corporate email fraud, and e-commerce fraud.

Interpol has also blocked 82,112 suspicious bank accountsrecovering 181 million euros in cash and 93 million euros in cryptocurrencies, coming from the scams.

Operation HAECHI IV, 3,500 cybercriminals arrested

The most relevant arrest has taken place in the Philippines and South Korea, where one of the most wanted cybercriminals in those countries has been captured, after two years of search and capture.

75% of the cases investigated in HAECHI IV were investment, email and e-commerce frauds.

The police have detected a new type of scam consisting of the sale of NFTs with promises of enormous profits, and then disappearing with investors' money. But are there people still buying NFTs?

It has also been detected an increase in the use of artificial intelligence to give credibility to scamsby allowing cybercriminals to hide their identities and pose as family members, friends or romantic partners.

According to the Interpol press release, some of these arrests have been carried out in Spain.

“The 200% increase in arrests at HAECHI IV highlights the persistence of the cybercrime problem, and reminds us that we must remain vigilant and continue to refine our tactics against online fraud,” said Stephen Kavanagh, Executive Director of Interpol Police Services.

Operation HAECHI IV concludes with the arrest of 3,500 cybercriminals in 34 countries. A great success for Interpol, which we hope will be reflected in a reduction in online scams.