For several years now there has been a very important leap forward in terms of speed and quality of the fiber connection, at least in Spain. However, not all users take full advantage of what they have contracted for various reasons, starting with having the router that the operator installs and which in many cases leaves a lot to be desired.

The other reason is that simply It is difficult for, for example, 1 GB per second to reach a device via WiFi, and it is also wired if you do not have the appropriate network cable. The solution is simply to buy a CAT8 ethernet cable, the most advanced standard at the moment, and there are quality ones for just 11.99 euros on Amazon.

They reach 40 GB per second so not only does it cover your back to make the most of your current internet connection but it will do so for many years from now.

UGREEN CAT8 network cable for €11.99 (3 meters)

We talk about the cable Ugreen, a brand specialized in electronic gadgetsand it is not just any cable but is available in various sizes and has already accumulated more than 27,000 comments on Amazonalmost all very positive.

Depending on the distance between your router and the device you want to connect, you will need a longer or shorter cable, although it is always better to go too long than short.

It must also be taken into account that Not all RJ45 ports – to which the Ethernet cable is connected – are compatible with Category 8only on more or less recently released devices, 2-3 years ago at this point.

You will notice the improvement in many aspects, first in the speed of downloads or when playing a series in 4K with hardly any problems and without delaybut also because the rest of the devices in the house will benefit from it, even if they are not connected via cable.

This is because by connecting to the router with the network cable, the television or console stops saturating the WiFi network and consuming its bandwidth, and that is an immediate benefit for all devices connected to the Internet at home.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here