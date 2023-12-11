loading…

Calls for a global boycott of Israel will pressure the Zionist state to end the Gaza war. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The International Union of Muslim Scholars calls for a global boycott to demand an immediate ceasefire as Israel continues its attacks on the Gaza Strip.

The statement calls on people around the world, especially in the Islamic world, to take part and urges institutions, parties, movements and influential figures globally to continue the offensive until the goal is achieved, which aims to stop the war that “ unfair” and saved the lives of innocent people.

The report noted the success of the boycott and humanitarian efforts, but highlighted the failure of the UN Security Council to stop the war.

The report recommends reviewing the Security Council’s veto system, and proposes that decisions be taken by a simple majority vote.

Ali Al-Qaradaghi, Secretary General of the International Union of Muslim Scholars, stressed that the union’s call for a boycott and global strike is a message of support for the Palestinian cause and a call to the world to stop the war in Gaza.

Al-Qaradaghi stressed the importance of the attack as a protest option, considering the failure of the international community to stop the war in Gaza.

He said Muslims can contribute to the success of the campaign by inviting others to join the strike and conveying the message openly.

“I call on everyone to actively participate in the comprehensive labor strike, to unite against injustice and oppression,” he said, as reported by Anadolu.

Israel resumed its military offensive in the Gaza Strip on December 1 after the end of a week-long humanitarian pause with the Palestinian group Hamas.

Nearly 18,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 49,229 injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the enclave since October 7 following cross-border attacks by Hamas. Meanwhile, Israel’s death toll in Hamas attacks reached 1,200 people.

