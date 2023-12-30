One Overwatch developer claims to believe that Bobby Kotick sabotaged the release of the second part on Steam by not helping to moderate the toxicity, while another simply says that he “made our games worse.”

Overwatch 2 is played on PCSteam Deck, PS4, PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch despite criticism and fewer players, but some developers of the shooter They criticize that Bobby Kotick sabotaged its premiere in the platform of Valve.

When the sequel to Overwatch launched on Steam, it was almost immediately bombed by negative reviews of Activision Blizzard's hero shooter and it became one of the worst rated games.

Although its director talked about all this and recognized the reasons for it, the canceled PvE and its micropayments did not make for easy times for everyone. Overwatch developers.

But now that Bobby Kotick is no longer leading the company as CEO of Activision Blizzardthese same creators of the hero shooter are openly criticizing the director and sharing their experiences under his command.

According to one of them, while they were planning the premiere of Overwatch 2 and Steam They didn't have any extra help to address the entire flow of toxic messages that this release gave rise to.

Revealed by the Overwatch Community Manager -Andy Belford- comments that Bobby ignored any concern from the team about how the game was going to go. arrival of the Blizzard game on the Valve platform.

“When we planned the release of OW2 on Steam, my team warned (months in advance) that they were going to review bomb us,” Belford wrote in the tweet that you have just above these lines.

“We begged for more information, details and resources to help us with the expected influx, all of which were flatly denied.” But the thing does not end here, to which he continues:

“Steam moderation fell to the community team (not a community function at Blizzard), despite refusing to expose my team members to that level of toxic content/posts.”

“When asked whose decision it was to release on Steam without additional help: Bobby.” He ends by saying that “this is just one example of the culture created by Kotick” and that it usually fell on the lowest paid and hardest working.

“At the end of the day, the player/worker experience meant nothing to executive management. It was all about that quarterly earnings call.”

But it didn't end here, far from it. Other former worker at Activision Blizzard launches a direct criticism of the former CEO, stating that “Bobby made our games worse.”

“I worked for two years at Call of Duty as a demonware programmer (…) During my first month it was revealed that I had threatened to kill an employee.

At the joint corporate meeting that followed this, no one wanted to speak first. So I demanded his dismissal in front of everyone,” he said through the red social de Elon Musk.

But -spoiler- asking them to throw him out in front of everyone did not help much, adding another statement that he was not a strong leader and it seems that many and many were against him.

Heroes like Genji or Dva would have done the same

“(…) but everyone needs to get on board this train. We need each other to rebel against people like this, always,” he continued saying in a fairly extensive thread of tweets.

At the time of writing this article, Overwatch 2 has 31,505 concurrent players on Steam– Its peak of 75,608 users at the same time was 5 months ago, it is quite unlikely that something similar will be achieved.

Of course, Blizzard is optimistic about Overwatch 2 despite the barrage of criticism on Steam. But the latest outrage from users was because the long-awaited Diablo 4 skins can only be obtained by paying 40 euros.

We recently learned of some comments from the president of Blizzard that did not sit well with users either: “Players don't have patience, they want new things every hour.”

These former workers have launched some internal criticism of Bobby Kotick for sabotaging the release of Overwatch 2 on Steam: “It made our games worse”, will more join in?