Suara.com – Setting up a company is one of the important steps in starting a business. There are several types of business entities to choose from, one of which is CV (Commanditaire Vennootschap or Commandery Partnership). CV is a business entity founded by one or more people with capital that does not have to be the same.

Interested in starting a business? The following is a review of how to make a company CV, types, advantages and how to make it.

What is a CV?

The CV company (Commanditaire Vennootschap) is a form of company in Indonesia. A CV company is a form of partnership where a minimum of two owners, referred to as “commanders,” and one person who has full responsibility for the company, referred to as a “commander,” work together in running the business.

In a CV company, the limited partner usually provides capital to the company, while the limited partner is responsible for the management and operations of the company. The profits obtained are shared according to the agreement that has been determined between the owners.

CV companies are generally used for small or medium businesses, such as trading, service or production businesses. Establishing a CV company involves making a deed of establishment which is signed by all limited partners and is followed by registration at the authorized government office.

Types of CV Companies

CV (Commanditaire Vennootschap) companies have several different types. The following is a discussion of several types of CV companies:

CV Shares: This type of CV company has special characteristics because it issues shares that can be owned by active partners or passive partners. Each partner can own one or more shares. However, these shares cannot be traded and it is difficult to withdraw capital that has been deposited. The purpose of using these shares is to avoid trapped capital.

Pure CV: This type of CV company is the simplest and first form to exist. In pure CV, there is only one complementary partner, while the other party acts as a limited partner.

Mixed CV: This type of CV company usually comes from a firm that then requires additional capital. The party that provides additional capital will become a limited partner, while the firm that receives the capital and runs the business will become a complementary partner.

Each type of CV company has different characteristics and rules. It is important to understand these differences in order to choose the type of CV company that suits your business needs and goals.

Advantages of CV Company

CV (Commanditaire Vennootschap) companies have several advantages that make them a popular choice for small or medium businesses. Here are some of the advantages of CV companies:

Flexibility in ownership arrangements and profit sharing

One of the main advantages of a CV company is the flexibility it has in managing ownership and profit sharing. Company owners can easily determine the percentage of ownership and distribution of profits according to predetermined agreements.

The establishment process is relatively easy and cheap

Establishing a CV company does not require complicated requirements or high costs like other forms of company. This relatively easy and cheap establishment process allows entrepreneurs to start a business quickly and efficiently.

Limitation of responsibility

In a CV company, the limited partner is fully responsible for the management and operations of the company, while the limited partner only acts as a capital provider. This means that the limited liability company has limited responsibility for the company's debts or obligations. Thus, CV companies provide legal protection for limited partners.

Faster decision making

Because CV companies involve few owners, decision making can be done more quickly and efficiently. There is no complicated bureaucracy or time-consuming approval processes, so companies can respond quickly to market changes.

Easy transfer of ownership

If one of the partners decides to leave or there is a change in ownership, CV companies allow for easy transfer of ownership. This process can be carried out through an agreement between company owners, without having to involve complicated procedures.

These advantages make CV companies an attractive option for entrepreneurs who want to start a small or medium-sized business with affordable costs and flexibility in ownership arrangements. However, keep in mind that each form of company has its own advantages and disadvantages, and the decision to choose a CV company should be based on specific business needs and goals.

