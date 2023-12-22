The former midfielder was among the heroes of the Treble. Now he will challenge the Nerazzurri with his man Bologna, while they are keeping an eye on him in Viale della Liberazione. But it's still early…

20 December 2023 (change at 2.40pm) – MILAN

Who knows if Thiago Motta, entering San Siro and heading right towards the bench of Milan and Inter's opponents, will look at the goal in front of him and think back to that left-footed shot, under seven, after a textbook action of football. A winning streak on a special night, unlocking a derby in the second official match wearing the Nerazzurri shirt, the first at the Meazza. It was August 29th 14 years ago and Thiago revealed himself to the Inter world: a presentation in grand style. A few months later he would become one of the heroes of the Treble (with the regret of the Madrid final not being played…), now he is one of the most fearsome opponents for the very hungry Nerazzurri. In the future, who knows: maybe, sooner or later, after walking through the tunnel he will head left, to sit on the Inter bench, under the Curva Nord.

present and future

—

We go too far with our imagination when we hypothesize a future as Inter coach for Thiago Motta: the Nerazzurri bench is firmly under Simone Inzaghi, a coach who aims to stay in Milan for a long time and who is highly appreciated by everyone in Viale della Liberation. But it is clear that – thinking of a coach who due to quality, age and knowledge of the environment could sooner or later lead Inter – the current Bologna coach is in the front row. The Nerazzurri club respects him, the fans can only have fond memories of Thiago Motta as a footballer and it would be an extraordinary arrival for him. Now, however, the only thought is to annoy Inter as has already happened in the league: his Bologna was one of the three teams (along with Sassuolo and Juventus) capable of taking points away from the Nerazzurri in Serie A in 16 matchdays, snatching a 2-2 comeback with Orsolini and Zirkzee.

the role with mou

—

He was already a coach on the pitch, when he had the keys to the Inter midfield. And to think that his arrival had gone a little under the radar: perhaps because he had arrived in the package with Diego Milito, perhaps because in the same transfer session players such as Lucio, Sneijder, Eto'o had arrived in Milan. But it didn't take much for Thiago to convince everyone: after the draw on the Bari field on the first day, here was the goal in the triumphant derby won 4-0, a wonderful goal from Milito's ball at the end of an action in which the former Genoa had already contributed with a nice touch from the winger. Then Eto'o, support for the Prince and precisely pocketed to free Thiago only in front of Storari. Inter were still tied to the diamond, refreshed by the presence of Sneijder in the attacking midfield. When Mourinho switches to 4-2-3-1 (used for the first time, surprisingly, at Stamford Bridge for the second leg of the Champions League round of 16) Motta will go from being a midfielder to a pivot in front of the defense, a midfielder Mourinhano par excellence.

the red at the camp nou

—

Starter at San Siro against Barcelona in the historic 3-1 in the first leg of the semi-final, starter at the Camp Nou in the return leg but on the pitch for less than half an hour: slap in the face of Busquets (the scene of the Blaugrana midfielder opening his eye is famous while he is on the ground), red card and Inter with 10 men, forced to resist with the man less to the attacks of Barcelona by Xavi, Messi, Ibra, Pedro. The red also made Thiago miss the final, an absence that Mourinho filled with Zanetti in front of the defense and Chivu at full-back on Robben. Motta's first season at Inter was however triumphal: trebles and four goals scored, all in the league. The following year, with Benitez first and then Leonardo, the midfielder improved: four more goals in Serie A (including a brace against Napoli) and one in the Champions League but useless, in the sad trip to the quarter-finals against Schalke 04 after the 2-5 at San Siro.

the farewell

—

The spark flew with Leonardo, the two found each other immediately. So much so that Thiago's third year at Inter – with Gasperini and Ranieri – stopped halfway: in January 2012 the midfielder was strongly attracted by PSG and the Brazilian, in his role as manager of the French club. Inter collected around ten million and rebuilt their midfield, purchasing Guarin and Palombo. Motta and the Nerazzurri would meet again almost eight years later, in an Inter-Genoa championship match with Thiago as the rossoblù coach: 4-0 straight. Be careful, though: after losing badly in the first four matches as coach against the Nerazzurri (15-2 overall score, complete with a 6-1 defeat against Bologna in November 2022), in the last two matches Motta has snatched four points from Inzaghi. Tonight his team arrives at the San Siro in full swing: they have to ride the momentum and, perhaps, reach the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup. It's still early to think about the future, if anything, images from the past will come to mind: above all, that left turn under the intersection. Ultimately, it all started from there.

