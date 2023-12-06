After the injuries of De Vrij and Dumfries, the only certainty at the moment is Acerbi: he will play in the middle

Inter loses to the Dutch. Precisely in the match in which they should have felt at home, wearing the orange shirt, the third of the Nerazzurri club. Stefan De Vrij and Denzel Dumfries came out battered from Maradona’s match against Napoli: pain in the adductors for the defender, in the flexors of the left thigh for the winger. They will certainly miss Saturday evening’s match against Udinese, they will be re-evaluated next week and therefore could be unavailable for several more matches, considering that Inter will play a lot between now and 23 December: Udinese on the 9th, Real Sociedad on the 12th, Lazio on the 17th, Bologna on the 20th and Lecce on the 23rd.

emergency on the right

Translated: in defense it is an emergency. Because without De Vrij, Inter loses one of the two possible central defenders (along with Acerbi) in the three-man rearguard and a possible right-wing arm; because without Dumfries Darmian has to be promoted to the role of winger, excluding Cuadrado who, however, must add minutes to his tank: in the last week he came on at the end against Juventus, Benfica and Napoli, after having been absent for several matches due to of inflammation of the Achilles tendon. A complicated situation, considering that Pavard is also missing on the right: the Frenchman is working to recover from the knee injury suffered last November 4th in the away game against Atalanta.

who plays?

Here, against Udinese, the defense needs to be reinvented. Much will depend on Cuadrado: is the Colombian ready for a starting shirt? If the answer is yes, Darmian would play as right-hander with Acerbi in the centre. While on the left the doubt is between the returning Bastoni (Inzaghi should start him from the first minute) and Carlos Augusto, who played so well in the back three against Napoli during the match. If, however, the coach does not focus on Cuadrado as a starter, Darmian would play as a winger with Bisseck starting in the back three. In short, nothing can be ruled out at the moment: Inter could line up with Darmian-Acerbi-Bastoni, but also with an anomalous rearguard of Bisseck-Acerbi-Carlos Augusto. The certainty is in the middle, the rest will also depend on the week’s training sessions.

