The Nerazzurri team is at the top of the table not only for Thula's goals: Inzaghi has organized a defensive phase that has no equal

Andrea Ramazzotti

18 December 2023 (change at 8.19pm) – MILAN

ThuLa makes the difference in attack, with Lautaro and Thuram as a duo scoring 22 goals and 8 assists in the league, but if Inter are at the top of the table, a large part of the credit also goes to the defensive phase. In these first four months of 2023-24, Inzaghi has erected a wall in front of Sommer and the numbers so far are sensational despite the injuries which in turn have kept almost all the members of the Nerazzurri back pack out (from Acerbi to Bastoni, from Pavard and De Vrij).

Goals conceded

—

Inter have the least beaten defense in Italy with 7 goals conceded in 16 matchdays. They are less than half that of Arsenal, leaders of the Premier League (15 goals conceded), but the Nerazzurri also did better than Nice, who have the least “perforated” rearguard in Ligue 1 (9 goals), than Bayer Leverkusen, who I the same record in Germany (12), and of Real Madrid, which holds it in La Liga (12). In the five main European leagues no team has the numbers of Inter. Extending the discussion to other tournaments, however, there is a team that has done better: it is PSV who won all 16 matches in the Netherlands, conceding just 6 goals. In Portugal, however, second-placed Porto conceded 9 goals, but in 13 matchdays.

clean sheet

—

Even at the clean sheet level, in the 5 main European championships, there is no match: Sommer has 11 and has surpassed Marcin Bulka of Nice (10), Lucas Crevalier of Lille (9) and the Szczesny-Perin duo of Juventus (9). Extending the discussion to the rest of the Old Continent, however, the Nerazzurri goalkeeper shares the record of 11 clean sheets with Walter Benitez of PSV, one more than the 10 collected so far by Alexander Schlager of Salzburg. Thanks to a team that alternates high pressure with the ability to compact behind the line of the ball, with movements, climbs and diagonals memorized thanks to the Inzaghi method. It is right, however, to also recognize Sommer's skill, perhaps little solicited, but often decisive when he is called into question. Last night, for example, he was decisive against Rovella. Onana's legacy could have weighed heavily but instead it weighed… for Onana to have changed her shirt.

comparisons

—

Just to make a couple of comparisons, last year Napoli, which won the championship with a large advantage, after 16 matchdays had 13 goals against them and ended the tournament conceding 26. Handanovic and Onana, on the other hand, after the sixteenth round, had already collected 22 balls behind them, more than three times the current ones. With three matches to go until the end of the first round, and therefore with 22 other Serie A matches on the calendar (as Inzaghi reminds us), anything can happen, but the Inter wall has so far held up as perhaps no one expected.

