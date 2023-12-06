The Nerazzurri have played 7 home games so far and have averaged more than 73,100 spectators per match: no one in the top flight does better

The victory against Maradona on Sunday evening and the new overtaking of Juventus gave the final push and on Saturday San Siro will once again be sold out for the match against Udinese. There will be over 70,000 spectators in the stands in a match that has been “dedicated” to the Inter Clubs, with promotions for fans registered with the official Nerazzurri clubs. The maximum capacity will not be reached, i.e. the approximately 75,600 present in the derby and against Roma because the away section reserved for Friulian supporters currently has several empty spaces, but the view will be important.

Inter have played 7 home games so far and have attracted an average of more than 73,100 spectators per match: no one in Serie A does better than the Nerazzurri fans who on Saturday evening hope to celebrate their lead over second-placed Juventus, who were involved the day before in the home match against Napoli.