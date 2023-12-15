The defender is well and has partially started training with his teammates again. The conditions of Dumfries and De Vrij

The joke suffered by Marcus Thuram after the victory against Udinese hid some news: Benjamin Pavard is fine. So, after seeing him chase his friend and compatriot Marcus on the pitch, who had made him fall while he was celebrating the Curva Nord, the defender started working with the team again yesterday and is targeting the possibility of being called up for Sunday evening. , in the away match against Lazio. Pavard only did part of the group work and then continued with differentiated training; today he will do the same, while tomorrow and the day after tomorrow he should carry out the entire session with the team. And if there are no complications, Benjamin will leave with the rest of the Nerazzurri group towards Rome. Where he is unlikely to play, but already having him available gives a smile to Inzaghi: the emergency is ending. Meanwhile, De Vrij and Dumfries are improving: return expected for Lecce or Genoa.