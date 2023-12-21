The former Sampdoria goalkeeper was a victim of circumstances and surrendered to Bologna's one-two in extra time after 90 minutes passed without major worries. Virtually inactive in regulation time except for an exit as bold as it was effective, the goalkeeper originally from Mataram stumbles on the corner kick that leads to the equalizer in Bologna by smoothing the exit high, then fails face to face with Ndoye on the counterattack which is worth the opponent's turnaround in the 116th minute. Before the unfortunate evening against the Emilians, Audero had conceded three goals against Benfica, with a personal score that now reads 5 goals conceded in two outings. Definitely too many if the best defense in the championship is protecting the goal.