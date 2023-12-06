Inzaghi’s intuitions lead several players into new roles (Calhanoglu) or ones held in the past (Carlos Augusto, Dimarco, Thuram…). Darmian is a real wild card, while Mkhitaryan has become a perfect midfielder

Andrea Ramazzotti

5 December 2023 (change at 11.08pm) – MILAN

It is an Inter of players who cannot be “pinned down”, who are capable of playing in multiple roles. Depending on your needs. In short, an Inter of transformers. Take Dimarco and Carlos Augusto, “fifths” on the left, but also left-wing arms in the three-man defense if necessary. Or Darmian, at ease in the three-back line and as a full-range slider, always on the right. These are just three of the many examples of purchasing campaigns that have brought to Pinetina elements that can be adapted in multiple positions. Thanks to their characteristics and their past, but also thanks to Inzaghi’s ability to teach the movements necessary to cover multiple positions.

REGISTRATION GUTTER

—

The Turk is the most obvious example: at Milan he had played in multiple roles, from midfielder (in the 4-3-3) to attacking midfielder or winger in the three behind the striker (in the 4-2-3-1). In the first season, Inzaghi placed him on a permanent basis in Eriksen’s place, i.e. left midfielder in the 3-5-2, but in 2022-23 he placed him as a director in front of the defense thanks to Brozovic’s injury. Since then Calha has never moved from there and has established himself as one of the best around. Because in addition to setting up the maneuver, he scores. It’s a lot. As evidenced by his 4 goals in the last 6 Serie A matches: in total he has already reached 7 for the season or -4 from his best season with Milan (2019-20).

MULTIPURPOSE EXTERIORS

—

The wingers deserve a separate chapter: Darmian was born as a full-back, on the right or left, but at United he started playing as a wing-back. Role he held last season, with Skriniar knocked out, and also now that Pavard is knocked out. However, Matteo also often plays well on the right side, to give Dumfries rest: with Conte, in this position, he scored important goals for the 2020-21 championship. Although there was a certain Hakimi in the squad. Carlos Augusto established himself in Monza as the “fifth” on the left, but both in Brianza (with Stroppa on the bench, in Serie B) and in his homeland he had played the left arm in the three-man line. Position in which he was used on Sunday in Naples, when De Vrij raised the white flag due to an adductor problem. If (as seems obvious) Bastoni recovers for Saturday, but starts from the bench (as is likely), against Udinese the Brazilian will still be in the back three. Dimarco has also been used in this role, the last time last Wednesday in Lisbon. In 2021-22 Inzaghi saw him there and in fact Fede didn’t play much thanks to the competition from Bastoni. Since last season, more precisely from October onwards, he has been used as a left-footed winger and is now one of the best in the world. Yet if necessary he can move back as happened in his time at Verona, when Juric was the one who taught him the movements of the three-man defence, when closing and when releasing the ball.

MICKI MEZZALA

—

A similar argument to Calhanoglu must be made for the Armenian, a career as a second striker or attacking midfielder who has been moved permanently to play left midfielder. This is not an absolute novelty because Mourinho had also used him as a midfielder in the 3-5-2 or even as a midfielder in the 3-4-1-2. Mkhitaryan, thanks to his tactical intelligence, took Calha’s place, moved to the director’s office, and now, despite his identity card (35 years old in January), he almost always forces Frattesi to the bench, paid 33 million plus bonuses in the summer.

THURAM CENTER FORWARD

—

Marcus had also already made the first striker in the past. It had happened both before his knee injury in the summer of 2021 and (with much more continuity) last season. Always wearing the Borussia Mönchengladbach shirt. Inzaghi gave him the shirt and the role of Romelu Lukaku and Thuram has repaid the coach so far with 6 goals, 6 assists and 4 penalties. Remarkable numbers in his first experience in Serie A.

CENTRAL DEFENDERS AND ARMS

—

De Vrij had already played right-hander with the Netherlands and also with Inter. His natural habitat remains the center of the three-man line, but Inzaghi moved him back to the right at the start of the season due to injuries. Even Acerbi, who is better suited as a central defensive three, often played as the left-hander. These are not “transformations” comparable to those of Carlos Augusto and Dimarco because Stefan and Francesco were also used to the four-man line, but in any case Simone worked on both. To give them conviction in handling the ball: watch Frattesi’s goal in Lisbon which comes from an Acerbi cross.

PAST EXAMPLES

—

In recent seasons Inzaghi has used Danilo D’Ambrosio as a winger on the right or as a right wingman, while Correa has deployed him mainly as a second striker and, only during the match, as an attacking midfielder. A bit like what happened and is happening now with Alexis Sanchez.

