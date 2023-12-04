Chivu’s team maintains the lead thanks to the home draw against the Giallorossi: goals from Pagano and Berenbruch. Three draws in a row in the league for the Nerazzurri

Adriano Seu

3 December 2023 (change at 1.43pm) – MILAN

Another half a misstep for the league leaders, who however maintain their primacy and unbeaten record. At the Konami Training Center in Milan, a battle-hardened Roma show up in great shape, but Chivu’s Inter hold their own until they even come close to winning at the end after Pagano took the lead at the start. The Nerazzurri responded before half-time with Berenbruch and achieved a third consecutive draw with 1-1 (the fifth also considering the last two Youth League matches). The result is a +1 in the standings over the Sassuolo-Lazio pairing after 12 days, while Roma remain in fifth place, five points behind.

Rome on the ball

—

The best approach is that of the Giallorossi, more decisive and quicker in moving the ball around with precise exchanges also thanks to the attitude of Pisilli, Mannini, Cherubini and Oliveras. The side lanes are the preferred hunting territory for a Roma team that takes over in midfield and places itself in the rival half of the pitch from the start. In fact, after a poisonous header by Mlakar blocked by Calligaris, here is the beautiful combination on the left which in the 9th minute leads to Pagano’s shot, deadly in signing the lead with a razor from the outside right to the far post. The Nerazzurri’s reaction was feeble, also held back by Stankovic who wasn’t very good on the ball and by an Akinsanmiro who was at times slow and imprecise. Thus, while Marin was called into action only in the 11th minute by Zuberk, the Giallorossi tried to strike again, almost doubling their lead with a great left-footed shot from Vektel on the post to the left of Calligaris.

Nerazzurri waste

—

The Nerazzurri had difficulty raising their center of gravity and found themselves crushed for long stretches in the last 30 metres, but just before half-time they found the space to strike and re-establish the balance, the result of a beautiful turn by Berenbruch in the middle of the area at the end of a ‘insisted action. Roma’s response to returning to the field was furious and immediate, with Chivu’s defense working hard to contain the outbursts of Mlakar, Pisilli and Cherubini, the latter author of two attempts from outside. Chivu’s shouts on the sidelines underline Inter’s difficulties in coming out of their shell, so after an hour of play the Romanian coach revolutionizes the offensive department to give a shock: Sarr and Quieto come on for Zuberek and an impalpable Diallo, then also Di Maggio for Kamaté. It was right at the feet of the 18-year-old Italian midfielder that the two biggest chances of the second half occurred, but in the 78th minute Marin came out well while in the 83rd minute it was the header that was imprecise despite the favorable position. The Nerazzurri thus wasted the success at the end of a very difficult match, but for today’s brilliant Roma it would have been a mockery.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED