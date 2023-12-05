The Nerazzurri are confirmed first at +2 on the Bianconeri, first defeat for Mazzarri after returning to the bench

by our correspondent Filippo Conticello

3 December 2023 (change at 11.14pm) – Naples

There must have been a reason why in the last 17 championship matches Inter had won a miserable time in this stadium. And there must be a reason why the Nerazzurri now forcefully break the taboo and leave Naples with a 3-0 which sounds threatening for any of Serie A’s rivals. Inzaghi regains the top spot as best he could, and carries out the counter-overtaking on Juve with a intelligent and high-quality game especially among the midfielders, and it sends a message to his colleague Allegri who is elbowing his way up front: his team has learned from its mistakes, has a squad deep enough to withstand two new injuries (De Vrij and Dumfries) and truly crave the second star above all else. Napoli, on the other hand, willing and imprecise, are punished perhaps beyond their demerits, but suffer the opposite effect: Mazzarri is giving a soul back to the Italian champions, but by plummeting to -11 the top now really seems like a chimera.

THE START

—

After the great Portuguese minestrone, Simone Inzaghi returns to using the very titled players: the heavy artillery that played in Turin is back, with only the injured Pavard and Bastoni out. Dumfries has recovered from his latest fatigue, which prevented him from even traveling to Lisbon, while ThuLa reconnects in front. Mazzarri, however, re-embraces his old Neapolitan home after 10 years and for this new debut he has to start without Zielinski: Elmas starts as midfielder in place of the injured Pole. Apart from Natan, forced to move to the left given the death of full-backs, Walter’s team can unleash its maximum offensive power with the Politano-Osimhen-Kvara trio up front. The Macedonian himself immediately made it clear what the mood was with a sharp right foot that forced Sommer to fly: it was only the first of a series of interventions by the Swiss goalkeeper on the continuous Neapolitan crosses. Mazzarri’s team plays with more intensity at the start than a timid Inter. Despite everything, the Nerazzurri would also have found the goal with Thuram (annulled due to the Frenchman’s shoulder being offside), but the defense emergency becomes complicated when De Vrij also collapses and raises the white flag: the Dutchman is the central third who goes ko, betrayed by a muscle strain in the adductor of his left leg.

CALHA CHANGES EVERYTHING

—

Already in the 18th minute Inzaghi had to work with his imagination and to make up for the loss he sent Carlos Augusto onto the pitch: this time it wasn’t Dimarco who slipped back, but it was the Brazilian himself who acted as his arm. Mazzarri’s ambitions for a good first half were shattered by a thundering crossbar from Politano, who was very good at working the ball with his left foot, while Osimhen still seems far from the panther he once was. Thus, given that Napoli did not capitalize on their best moment, Simone’s team managed to put their heads forward slyly, almost without attracting attention. He increases his center of gravity and just a moment before tea he scores an unexpected goal: after a cross the ball is tamed by Barella and then ends up on the hot foot of a Calha, up until then subdued and imprecise. The Turk hits perfectly, beats Meret and splits the game in two exactly halfway through the half.

THE DOUBLE

—

Calha’s goal changes events, completely changes the inertia of the second half: Mazzarri’s team has to work hard to recover and so leaves the field behind for poisonous counterattacks by ThuLa. However, Napoli’s chance to equalize came in the 58th minute when Acerbi hit Osimhen in the area – without a foul according to the referee – then Sommer made yet another great intervention on a powerful left foot from Kvaratskhelia. Once again, not taking advantage of the opportunity up front, the Campania team is punished behind. Inter’s 0-2 comes from a bloody turnover which triggers Inzaghi’s restart: the cannibal Lautaro for once is in the mood for assists rather than goals, so he serves Barella who slalomes into the area and scores a beautiful goal.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

HE TRIS

—

It is the final blow to Osimhen and his associates who are not given particular energy even by the entrances of Raspadori and Zielinski. Everything suddenly becomes easy for the Nerazzurri who in the end receive some bad and bad news: they leave Naples with another injury (Dumfries out due to a muscle strain in the flexors of his left leg) and find the 0-3 with Marcus Thuram on goal empty on an assist from Cuadrado, who came on in place of the Dutchman. The score is too rounded, strong, but Inter’s message to the championship is equally powerful.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED