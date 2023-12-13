Inzaghi confirms his choices from the day before for the offensive department in tonight’s Champions League match

At the moment the night has not led Simone Inzaghi to reflect and change the formation he deployed in yesterday morning’s session or to change the line drawn in the press conference (“There will be some changes”). Tonight against Real Sociedad the Nerazzurri will go in search of top spot in the group with Sanchez and Thuram in attack and top scorer Lautaro on the bench.

choices

—

This morning’s session at Pinetina confirmed the choice in the offensive department, but also the others, namely Barella who will sit on the bench and in the middle there will be Frattesi, Calhanoglu and Mkhitaryan, with Cuadrado and Dimarco on their sides. Waiting for the Colombian who wants to demonstrate that he is well after tendonitis, which he still lives with. Finally, in defense, in front of Sommer there is room for Darmian, Acerbi and Carlos Augusto. Bastoni will not be squeezed ahead of Sunday’s trip to Rome against Lazio because he was in the starting lineup on Saturday after a three-week stoppage due to a calf problem suffered during the national team.