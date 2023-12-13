In the heart of Brera stood the sferisterio, the pelota theatre. And among the Basque talents of that past there are those who have decided to stay in the Milanese capital, like Muniozguren: “I’m half an Inter fan but Real is the team of my life”

Imanol Alguacil, Real Sociedad coach, brought his terrible boys to the city, talents born and raised in the Basque Country. He has the menacing look of someone who wants to ruin Inter’s plans for glory, but a quick stroll around the center would be enough for him to breathe the air of home. To hear the echo of a mythical era, which forever links Milan to its proud and rebellious region. In fact, there was a time, not too long ago, when Basque was spoken here. We spoke and played in the Basque style.