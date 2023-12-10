Another draw for Chivu’s team, which now risks losing the lead to Sassuolo and Lazio, both at -2 with a game in hand

Inter no longer wins in the league: 1-1 with Monza and top spot at risk. Fourth consecutive draw for the Nerazzurri with the same result: goals from Stankovic and Antunovic. Sassuolo and Lazio can take first place. And on Sunday there is the derby Another 1-1 for Cristian Chivu’s Inter Primavera, the sixth in the last seven games (also considering the Youth League and Italian Cup), the fourth consecutive in the league. The Nerazzurri suffered an away defeat against Monza and now risk losing the top spot: Lazio and Sassuolo are at -2 and will be involved tomorrow, against Bologna and Juventus respectively. Next Sunday there is the derby and Inter may not get there as leaders, with Milan having the possibility of closing it to -1.

In short, a draw that hurts the Nerazzurri. A good goal from one of the top players, Aleksander Stankovic, wasn’t enough: a right-footed shot from the edge of the area, from the first, beat Mazza. A goal like Dejan. Inter’s lead, which arrived in the 27th minute of the first half, however, lasted a few minutes: in the 35th minute Antunovic, playing on Lupinetti, immediately equalized the score. Hence a second half in which Inter held the ball for a long time, playing steadily in the Brianza half of the pitch, but without creating any big chances: the highlight of the second half was a contact in the penalty area between Sarr and Colombo. No whistle from the referee and protests from the Nerazzurri. Inter have slowed down and now they have to find their feet: on Sunday, at 11am, a very tough derby arrives.