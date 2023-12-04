The Nerazzurri have always won in the three previous seasons in which they had to overcome a rival, with seven goals scored and none conceded. Maradona needs a reply

Juventus did theirs, beating Monza 2-1 in the 94th minute on Friday evening of the 14th matchday of the championship. Tomorrow it will be Inter’s turn to respond to Juventus’ temporary overtaking, because in addition to the first position in Serie A to regain, there is also a considerable test of strength to overcome and in fact a direct competitor to be eliminated from the race for the Scudetto: with a success for the Nerazzurri at Diego Armando Maradona, Walter Mazzarri’s Napoli would fall to -11 behind the finalists of last season’s Champions League.

pressure

—

Obviously it is the calendar without European commitments that made Juventus slip at the start of the championship round and the last-gasp victory, when perhaps some Inter colleagues were already savoring the possibility of escape, immediately shifted the pressure onto the shoulders of Simone Inzaghi’s team. Nothing that hasn’t already been experienced in Milan, it’s clear, but in any case there is a first place to regain on the pitch, a particularly hostile pitch like Maradona in Naples. Since Inter took the first solitary summit in September, this will be the fourth time in which they will take to the field after their pursuers with the aim of re-establishing the hierarchies and returning to the top of the class. How did it end the other times? Well very well.

Previous

—

Looking at this first third of Serie A, a similar scenario has already occurred on days 7, 10 and 12, all obstacles overcome brilliantly. In the first case it was Milan, paired with their cousins ​​on the eve of the game, that attempted to make a breakthrough by beating Lazio 2-0 at home, but two and a half hours later Inter’s response was overwhelming with the historic four of goals from the bench of Lautaro Martinez at Salernitana’s home. In the following two cases, like this weekend, Juventus took on the role of the antagonist. The outcome, however, has always been the same: a clear response from Inter, both in the 12th round by beating Romelu Lukaku’s Roma 1-0 under the whistles of Giuseppe Meazza, and by defeating Frosinone 2-0 two days later , always with different scorers (Marcus Thuram, Hakan Calhanoglu and Federico Dimarco). The partial balance sheet is quickly made: three wins out of three, seven goals scored and none conceded. In short, Simone Inzaghi and his group know how to do it. Obviously, in view of Napoli-Inter, we certainly cannot sit on our laurels and the bar must be raised again as is normal in the race for the second star, but we can take advantage of the delicate sensations already experienced earlier in the season and put field the experience gained, perhaps taking advantage of a particularly complex and challenging comparison such as the Inter-Roma match with Lukaku’s return attached.