Inter opens its third store in Milan. It will be called Inter Store Castello. The inauguration is scheduled for tomorrow, in the new location near the Sforzesco Castle, more precisely in via Dante n. 16. It is 400 square meters right next to one of the city's symbols and it is easy to imagine that the turnout of fans and tourists will be notable during these celebrations. Inside there is space for all the possible and imaginable gadgets in the Nerazzurri colours, but also great visibility for the club's partners.