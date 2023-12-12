The Nerazzurri haven’t won the group for 12 years. Beating Real Sociedad brings more money

Davide Stoppini

11 December 2023 (change at 2.16pm) – MILAN

Twelve years ago there was Claudio Ranieri on the bench, among the opponents was Lille led by a certain Rudi Garcia, Simone Inzaghi coached the Lazio national team and Marcus Thuram ran for Boulogne, a suburb of Paris. Another story, another life, but the same goal: win the Champions League group, tomorrow night like then. To avoid the big European teams in the round of 16, of course. For an economic question, too. To chase the dream of another final. And to add confidence to confidence, a first place to another first place.

MORE MONEY

Inter can only win. But in Europe at San Siro they are now used to doing it: six successes in the last seven home games, the seventh dating back to the 3-3 draw with Benfica in the second leg of the quarterfinals of last season’s Champions League, in fact that too was a victory. These three points are worth a jackpot, from every point of view. They are worth 2.8 million euros in addition to the 9.6 already collected for the passage to the round of 16. They are worth the certainty of avoiding teams like Real Madrid, Manchester City, Arsenal, Bayern and (almost certainly) Barcelona, ​​who are already certain of the primacy: if it is true that Inter have become accustomed to big challenges, reaching as far as Istanbul , a softer crossing in February would be welcome. And it is a reasoning that also involves the economic aspect. Last season, Inter earned around 80 million euros from the box office, also thanks to the Champions League obviously. The further Lautaro and his companions go, the better it is for the coffers: it would mean having the possibility of guaranteeing at least a couple of millionaire proceeds. And the long journey last season in Europe allowed Inter to avoid the sale of a big player by the end of June, being able to think more calmly about the farewells of Onana and Brozovic.

TRUST

But excluding the economic aspect, winning tomorrow would feel like the work was completed. “We had a wonderful four months,” said Simone Inzaghi after the success against Udinese. Qualifying as second would mean dirtying up the balance sheet a bit. San Siro will be sold out, to try to push Inter over a complicated obstacle: Real Sociedad has been the team that up to now has put the Nerazzurri in the most difficulty in terms of play. This is why no major changes are expected in terms of training compared to two days ago. The only change should be the inclusion of Frattesi in place of one of Barella or Mkhitaryan in the middle of the pitch. Bisseck travels towards confirmation, with Darmian still on the outside. The rest is a hungry team, which feels beautiful and strong. And he enjoys playing, because Inzaghi is managing to give space to all the elements of the squad. Here it is, another reason to chase first place. Are you sure that the Champions League would be an obstacle in the race for the second star? Rotating men and guaranteeing space for everyone has so far been Inzaghi’s truly great commandment, which has led him to obtain results with the guarantee of a solid group. And solidity is not something you buy on the market: it’s better to hold on to it.

