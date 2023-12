Inzaghi’s team wants to continue winning. Sarri, we need a turning point

Inzaghi returns to Rome and does so as an absolute protagonist, no team in Europe can boast the numbers of his Inter away from home: away from the Meazza the Nerazzurri have never lost, obtaining six wins and a draw. Statistics that will now have to dispel the last taboo: that of the Olympic Stadium, where the last success against Lazio was in 2018.