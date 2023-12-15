Between the bench and injuries, the Colombian disappointed in the Champions League and still hasn't shown the best version of himself. The comparison with the Juventus “Panita” and Inzaghi's plan to get him back to top form

Juan Cuadrado has not yet arrived at Inter. Not the real one, at least, the one that the management and Simone Inzaghi himself hoped to have taken on a free transfer: the version that the Colombian himself would also like to show in light of so much commitment and determination, but also a bit of just enough rust and a sprinkling of bad luck. With the absence of Denzel Dumfries and the wear and tear of Matteo Darmian, Panita's moment has arrived, but Panita – the real one – did not respond.