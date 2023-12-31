It won't be a decisive winter championship. Nerazzurri solid in defense and very strong in attack. The surprise is the Bianconeri, who will have fewer commitments. It won't be a decisive winter championship: the sprint seems to have just begun. Only Milan (in theory) can still enter, the others will fight for the Champions League

If there were ever any doubts, the end of 2023 threw them from the balcony before midnight: for the scudetto it's Inter-Juve, as before, more than before. Inter 45, Juve 43, head to head at an exciting average of over 90 points per season.