After Dimarco and Darmian, here is also the extension of the former Giallorossi player. A few weeks ago, the Armenian had reached an agreement until 2026, but the government's decision to abolish tax relief for “impatriates” from 1 January (he had benefited from it since his arrival in Rome) pushed the club Nerazzurri to be ahead of the curve

December 30, 2023 (change at 6.43pm) – MILAN

Henrix Mkhitaryan will be remembered as one of the last players to have renewed his contract with the advantages of the Growth Decree or with the preferential taxation in force from 1 January 2020 and not extended until 29 February by the Council of Ministers in the Milleproroghe decree. The Viale della Liberazione club had been planning to renew the agreement with the former Roma for some time because, as it expires on 30 June 2024, they did not want to postpone the negotiation to the end of the season to allow him to continue his adventure with the Nerazzurri: the fact that both an immovable starter and a fundamental piece for Inzaghi made the choice automatic. The executive's move with the immediate abolition of the Growth Decree has only accelerated the timing of the filing with the League and the official announcement, which arrived today. Having settled his contractual situation by 31 December, Mkhitaryan and Inter will be able to continue to count on preferential taxation and the midfielder's 3.9 million net salary will cost the club 5 million gross. The new agreement will be valid until 2026, but the club will be able to pay a penalty if it wants to terminate the contract a season early (in 2025).

Here is the club's press release: “FC Internazionale Milano announces that it has reached an agreement for the contract extension of the player Henrikh Mkhitaryan: the midfielder born in 1989 will be with the Nerazzurri until 30 June 2026”.

Inter would also have liked to resolve the situation of Dumfries who can count on the advantages of the Growth Decree, but only until the end of the current agreement or until 30 June 2025. If they had also reached an agreement with the Dutchman like with Mkhitaryan , the Zhang family's company would have saved on future wages (post 2025) of the former PSG winger. However, the difference between demand (over 5 million net) and supply (4) was too high to fill in a short time: perhaps in the event of an extension of the Growth Decree until February 29th there would have been a possibility. So instead Denzel's farewell in the summer transfer window is very likely because Inter does not want to lose him on a free transfer in the summer of 2025.

