Sanchez and Arnautovic also scored against Real Sociedad and the difference with the starters was evident. But there will be no grafts to fill the gap

Andrea Ramazzotti

13 December 2023 (change at 2.42pm) – MILAN

Two weeks ago in Lisbon Alexis Sanchez and Marko Arnautovic had been decisive in achieving the 3-3 against a Benfica team which up to that point had only lost in the Champions League. Last night, against an opponent of another… type, the reserve attackers flopped, demonstrating that Inzaghi depends tremendously on Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram. Inevitable given the season that Toro and Tikus are playing, but looking at the rest of 2023-24, there is a thread of concern at Pinetina because in the next few months there will be no breaks between the championship, the Italian Cup, the Italian Super Cup and the resumption of the Champions League , with a double eighth of fire against an opponent who will be strong. If not very strong. The former Lazio coach must hope that ThuLa is always on the ball because when one of the two is on the bench, the team doesn't perform as usual. A big problem from a future perspective even if Inzaghi explained regarding the Chilean and the Austrian: “They are giving us a hand even though their condition cannot be 100% because they have played less than the others. They will grow further and will help us even more more in the future.”

RUTHLESS COMPARISON

—

The numbers confirm at least part of the opinion of the Piacenza coach, that relating to playing time: Lautaro and Thuram, after 21 official matches, have both played over 1,500 minutes, while Sanchez and Arnautovic both do not reach 1,000. It's the fault of the poor athletic condition that the Niño Maravilla had when he landed in Appiano at the end of August and of the thigh injury that kept the former Bologna player out for a month and a half. Right from the market, however, it was clear that the Nerazzurri strikers were destined to move at different speeds because the over 34s Arnautovic and Sanchez could hardly question the ownership of Martinez and Thuram. Inzaghi is throwing the two reserves into the fray because every now and then he has to let the two big players catch their breath, but the difference can be seen on the pitch. In particular, it was seen against Real Sociedad when a flash would have been needed to blow up the Spanish castle. The Argentine and the French tried continuously, the Chilean and the Austrian never met. Alexis remained on the pitch for 65 minutes, never kicked on goal and made 7 passes (5 right and 2 wrong); Marko seemed to be the furthest behind everyone also in terms of athletic condition (in 25' plus recovery he made 3 right passes and 3 wrong passes plus 4 turnovers…). Considering that between now and the end of 2023 there will be four more official matches (three championship games and one Italian Cup), Inzaghi will have to do some reflection.

MARKET

—

Also because the second part of Inzaghi's sentence last night makes us understand many things: that “they will help us even more in the future”, referring to Sanchez and Arnautovic, allows us to understand that in the January transfer window the Emilian coach will not have (or at least does not expect) reinforcements. The club's accounts don't allow it and, otherwise a zero chance will come, there won't be a significant addition up front. Taremi, who will be released from Porto in just over six months, now needs to be paid and Inter have no money to invest. As long as he doesn't sell some of his players or make money from the departure of some young players. Both complicated prospects during the winter window. Marotta, Ausilio and Baccin will still try to come up with an idea and will carefully evaluate all the elements that will be proposed to them, but at the moment the most concrete prospect is to end the season with this attack that travels… at two speeds . So far Lautaro has 16 goals, Thuram has 7 (with 6 assists), Sanchez has 2 and Arnautovic has 1. Clear, right?

