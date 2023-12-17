At the Olimpico the Nerazzurri have the chance to get closer to the title of winter champions and send a message to the championship

Now Inter has the chance to extend. Juventus' draw at the Ferraris against Genoa, in addition to nullifying the sixth counter-overtaking between the Bianconeri and the Nerazzurri, will allow Inzaghi's team to have the chance to move up to +4 in the standings tomorrow evening. It would be an important signal in terms of the Scudetto, but above all it would allow us to get significantly closer to the title of winter champions with three days left in the first round.

LESS PRESSURE

—

This time Lautaro and his teammates will take to the field without the pressure they had for example during the away match in Naples or in the home match against Udinese, when they had seen Allegri's team win the three points in the previous hours. This time the Lady did not win the three points and Inter can move to +4 by achieving their seventh victory in eight away matches in Serie A. Not an easy task because they will face Lazio who in the last two seasons at the Olimpico have always beaten the former Inzaghi, but this year the Nerazzurri away from San Siro have already violated complicated fields such as the Maradona and the Gewiss Stadium.

BENEFITS OF TURNOVER

—

Simone wants to immediately sweep away the disappointment of the lost first place in the Champions League group and hopes that the minutes “saved” by Bastoni, Barella and Lautaro against Real Sociedad will make the difference in terms of the championship. As happened after the trip to Lisbon, in Napoli's success on the field… Too bad that this time there is a full emergency on the right flank, with Dumfries and Cuadrado out, plus central defender De Vrij not yet recovered. Pavard returns, but only on the bench. For the extension we still need the goalscoring duo that solves all the problems, ThuLa.