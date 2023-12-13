Cristian Chivu’s boys win against the Basques on a penalty, Benfica loses to Salzburg. A scenario that is anything but obvious after the first five days

Inter beat Real Sociedad, Benfica loses on the Salzburg pitch: the perfect match for the Nerazzurri. Cristian Chivu’s boys finished the Youth League group in second place and therefore qualified for the play-offs: a scenario that was anything but obvious after the first matches, with Inter having won four points in the first five matchdays. The victory against the Basques – 1-0 thanks to the penalty converted by Sarr in the 64th minute – pushes the baby Nerazzurri ahead in Europe. Inter will play the play-off away, in a single match, against one of AZ, Basel, Mainz, Midtjylland, Nantes, Olympiacos, Partizan, Zilina: the draw will be on 19 December

So much fear

Inter had the obligation to win, and then hope. The Nerazzurri were -2 behind second-placed Benfica and on equal points with Sociedad: with the narrow victory they overcame the Portuguese, then defeated 4-2 on the pitch of Salzburg, hungry and cynical despite the already mathematical certainty of first place in the group. A qualification that Chivu’s boys had to sweat out: when Benfica took a 3-2 lead (the first half had ended 3-1 for the Austrians) the nightmare of a 3-3 draw that would have ousted them was about to materialise. the Nerazzurri for the number of yellow cards, since in all other parameters there would have been absolute parity between Inter and Benfica. Sigh of relief: Stankovic and his teammates overcome a group that was anything but easy and arrive well at the big match on Sunday, the derby against Milan.

the match

Inter did well to do their part against Sociedad: a victory of character and deserved, with Sarr’s penalty giving the lead after several chances had by the Nerazzurri (the one missed by Sarr in the first half was sensational). Both teams were obliged to win, yet the match ended after Inter took the lead: Sociedad then had a great opportunity with Olarra in the 74th minute, but otherwise did not pose a threat. On the contrary: the Nerazzurri had the ball to make it 2-0 with Kamate, after having complained about a dubious intervention on Di Maggio in the penalty area. If Inter had found the second goal, they would not have trembled thinking about a possible 3-3 draw for Benfica. Not bad: the milestone was reached thanks to the second victory in the last eight games. A huge success, also from a derby perspective.

