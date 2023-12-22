The Italian Cup match against Bologna could serve as a springboard for the Dutchman, who has so far played for just 141 minutes. The former Ajax player can play in Mkhitaryan's place

Room for the second lines at the Nerazzurri and call for Davy Klaassen, who has remained on the sidelines until now. The Italian Cup match against Bologna is a good opportunity to see in action who in this first half of the season has tested the field with dropper, just like the former Ajax player who arrived in Milan in the last few days of the transfer window. The Nerazzurri coach will have a large turnover and the 30-year-old from Hilversum will have a new opportunity to demonstrate that he is worthy of the Nerazzurri shirt, worn seven times so far without infamy or praise. Only 141 minutes have been collected in the last four months by the Dutchman, who is counting on making a change against the rossoblu to have more space and earn confirmation at the end of the season.

Starter or not, Klaassen will find space in midfield in place of Barella or, more likely, Mkhitaryan. The Dutchman will once again act as a midfielder, as happened in the periods granted to him so far and on the only two occasions in which he was deployed from the first minute, in the Champions League against Benfica and in the championship against Salernitana. In the 122 minutes played against the Portuguese and Campanians he certainly didn't disfigure himself, but – thanks to a calm pace and an understanding still to be perfected with his teammates – he has not yet demonstrated that he can make the difference nor that he is up to the standards owners. The flair for goal exhibited during his time at Ajax, where he scored 93 goals in 321 matches with an average of almost 0.3, had pushed Inzaghi to hypothesize his use also in attack to make up for the ailments and stops of Sanchez and Arnautovic. But so far the Nerazzurri coach has preferred to avoid experiments, keeping the Dutchman in his original position, or almost so. Yes, because, at least in the initial intentions, Klaassen should also have acted (and above all) as deputy Çalhanoğlu in the control room, a role that Inzaghi instead entrusted to Asllani. The options for the Dutchman have thus been reduced, hence the limited playing time he has received so far.

The Dutchman is in fact the third to last field player in the squad in terms of playing time ahead of only Sensi and Agoumé, who were used for a total of 28' and 4' respectively. With the chances against Benfica and Salernitana removed, Klaassen only found space for a few flashes against Sassuolo (5'), Turin (8'), Lazio (1'), Benfica in the first leg (1') and Salzburg (5'), without being able to score goals or assists so far. But he can prove to be a precious additional weapon in the second part of the season to avoid excessively squeezing Mkhitaryan, now close to 35 years old. The match against Bologna, one of the best teams in the championship, is an important test and Klaassen knows he cannot waste another opportunity, because the contract will expire at the end of June and Inter will have to decide whether to exercise the option foreseen for the extension until 2025. Against the Emilians, the Dutchman plays his present and future, with the possibility of finally taking on Inter after a quiet start. The Italian Cup could be the precursor to a new life in the Nerazzurri, but this time it will be forbidden to fail.

