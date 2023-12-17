Pavard's presence at the Olimpico has been confirmed, while the Chilean does not leave for Rome due to an injury. De Vrij and Dumfries continue to work

One comes in, one goes out. If at Appiano Gentile Simone Inzaghi can smile because the confirmation of the OK on Benjamin Pavard's condition arrives, in the same session the Nerazzurri coach loses a player after the stoppage – already taken into account in the long term – of Juan Cuadrado. This is Alexis Sanchez, who due to a muscle strain will have to miss Lazio-Inter and thus enter the list of unavailable like the Colombian winger, Stefan De Vrij and Denzel Dumfries.

The situation

—

Thanks to the partial turnover exhibited against Real Sociedad in the Champions League, Inzaghi will face his former team with the best possible formation. Pavard is obviously not in a position to start as a starter at the Olimpico, while – without Sanchez – Marko Arnautovic remains the only role solution in attack behind starters Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez. De Vrij and Dumfries then continue to work, on the right path towards returning to the squad.