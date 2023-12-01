Nerazzurri returned during the night. The blue player returns to the field tomorrow but the chances of him being at Maradona are minimal

Andrea Ramazzotti

November 30, 2023 (change at 3.27pm) – MILAN

Inter returned from the trip to Lisbon last night, at 3.15am, at Malpensa airport. The Nerazzurri went to sleep in Appiano Gentile and trained this morning at Pinetina under heavy rain. The starters in the match against Benfica did a relaxing job, the others had a more intense session. In particular, the conditions of the injured players, Pavard and Bastoni, and of Dumfries, who did not leave for Portugal due to slight fatigue, were under observation.

lucky pocket

—

Having said that the Frenchman has removed the brace from his knee and has started running, but he still needs time to return to the squad (let’s say 2-3 weeks), Bastoni’s chances of being at Maradona are not many. Tomorrow he should start working on the field (partly in a group) and, despite not having had a calf injury with the national team, in Appiano Gentile they don’t want to risk relapses. Translated: Bastoni will only board the flight to Naples on Saturday if there are no risks. At the moment it is unlikely that he will leave with the others, but tomorrow the situation will be clearer. Inzaghi, not surprisingly, saved both Darmian and De Vrij minutes in Lisbon: he knows that there is an emergency behind him and he tried to manage his forces as best he could.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

dumfries ok

—

The Dutchman, on the other hand, is showing clear signs of recovery. Already in Turin he wasn’t at his best and needed to stop to recharge his batteries. These two days of personalized sessions in Appiano will help him get back into shape. He will return to Maradona as a starter. Like Sommer, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Barella, Dimarco, Lautaro and Thuram.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED