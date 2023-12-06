The tests revealed muscular injuries for the two Dutchmen: their condition will be re-evaluated next week

The instrumental tests carried out this morning at the Humanitas clinic in Rozzano confirmed what the Nerazzurri medical staff suspected on Sunday evening after the match against Napoli: for Stefan De Vrij, forced to raise the white flag before half an hour of play, the tests highlighted a strain on the adductors of the left leg, while for Dumfries it was a strain on the flexors of the left leg. The conditions of both – states the press release from the Nerazzurri club – will be re-evaluated next week, as will their respective recovery times. In the meantime, the good news for Inzaghi remains linked to the recovery of Bastoni, ready to return at the weekend for the home match against Udinese.

two out, one in

—

According to the outcome of the instrumental tests and the subsequent Nerazzurri press release, it seems obvious that Inzaghi will have to do without the two Dutchmen at least for the next championship match and for the subsequent Champions League match against Real Sociedad. The one who will certainly be there, starting from Saturday evening, is Alessandro Bastoni who, on the sidelines of the Gran Galà del Calcio, assured that he was ready to return. Next week he will say more about the return of another fundamental piece for the defense currently in emergency, Pavard, who has already removed his brace and started running again. In the case of the Frenchman, struggling with a re-athleticisation programme, his return for the match on 17 December against Lazio is possible.