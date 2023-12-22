Nerazzurri ahead in the 92nd minute with Carlos Augusto, then the Emilian comeback in the 112th minute with Beukema following an incredible backheel assist from the Dutchman and in the 115th minute with Ndoye: Motta's team goes through and beats Fiorentina

Matteo Nava

20 December 2023 (change at 11.59pm) – Milan

As in the championship, once again it was Joshua Zirkzee who wore the top hat and turned Inter around at the Giuseppe Meazza with his magic. This time he does it in the second extra time, as a substitute, with a magician's double assist that launches Bologna into the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup against Fiorentina. In the 92nd minute, Carlos Augusto deceived San Siro with a header to take the lead, but between the 112th and 115th minutes the Dutchman changed the fate of the match: Sam Beukema and Dan Ndoye scored, but he took most of the credit . He worries Lautaro Martinez: not so much because he unusually missed a penalty in the second half, but because after a hundred minutes of play he left the field with a muscle strain.

TURNOVER? Yes please

Compared to last Sunday's victory at Lazio, Simone Inzaghi keeps only those who cannot change due to defections as starters: the defensive trio, Matteo Darmian on the right and Lautaro in attack. For the remaining six XIs, there will be space for those who play less, including the former Marko Arnautovic who is Bologna's opponent for the first time having missed the championship game due to injury. In the rossoblù Thiago Motta also opts for some rotations, among which Giovanni Fabbian stands out – purchased in the summer from the Nerazzurri – and the son of art Sydney Van Hooijdonk, plus the 19 year olds Tommaso Corazza in defense and Kacper Urbanski as left winger. On the bench, among others, the number one threat Joshua Zirkzee.

STRATEGY PAYS

Mindful of the 2-2 comeback in the championship, the hosts approached the match without underestimating their opponent and decided to asphyxiate Bologna's sources of play with an enveloping pressing right from the start of the action, even on goal kicks. The result is that the guests are dangerous only once in the first 45 minutes – a flying heel from Fabbian that approaches the top corner – and that Motta's men alternate forced and ineffective long balls with a tired and sometimes very risky ball movement . On his side, Inter threatened at least a couple of times, but Ravaglia was always attentive: in the 8th minute he dived away from an attempt from outside the area by Davy Klaassen, in the 31st minute he stretched out to avoid Davide Frattesi's opener, well placed on a bucking by Carlos Augusto. The Bolognese defense keeps a close watch on the two Nerazzurri strikers, so it is precisely the offensive attitude of the former Sassuolo player that stands out dangerously in the first half: in addition to the opportunity mentioned above, the midfielder “goes wild” on a corner with a delicious ball a few steps from the second post and asks – in vain – for a penalty for a speeding contact in the area.

TO ALL RAVAGLIA

The second half starts again with Frattesi and again with his missed impact with the ball, this time inside the area. Bologna tries to put their nose forward with a stellar turn from Urbanski, but it is Arnautovic who devours a sensational goal in the small area by not taking advantage of a guest gift in the construction phase. However, Tommaso Corazza, who had been convincing until then, seemed to be the one to take the chestnuts out of the fire: a touch of the arm in the area and a penalty supported by VAR. Lautaro took the spot on the spot in the 65th minute, but was unable to overcome the evening's hero Ravaglia . It is the first penalty missed by Toro this season, but the occasion stimulates Inter's appetite with Arnautovic who immediately touches the post with a nice deflected right-footed shot. Motta tries to spice up a team in difficulty by adding Oussama El Azzouzi for Nikola Moro, but it is Carlos Augusto – again deflected – who makes Bologna tremble with a strange trajectory that goes just beyond the far post. Inzaghi then called for reinforcements with a quarter of an hour to go: Federico Dimarco, Nicolò Barella and Marcus Thuram, which meant Arnautovic was once again without a goal. Lorenzo De Silvestri and Stefano Sensi are the coaches' next moves, followed by Ndoye and Zirkzee to arm possible Bolognese counterattacks in Inter's final assault. Ravaglia also says no to Dimarco in penetration, Sensi shoots high in injury time and for the fourth year in a row Inter ends the round of 16 of the Italian Cup in extra time.

MAGO JOSHUA

With the Meazza applauding the return to the field of Benjamin Pavard (Yann-Aurel Bisseck was out), in the 92nd minute it was Carlos Augusto's first Inter goal – with a header from a corner – that changed the balance of the half extra hour at San Siro: Bologna must attack now. The entry of Henrikh Mkhitaryan coincides with a painful exit by Lautaro which disturbs the thoughts of the fans, then in the 112th minute a trick from the usual Zirkzee freezes a Meazza already frosted by the temperatures: the corner kick seems destined to go out at the bottom , but the Dutchman retrieves the ball from his destiny and, flying wide, serves it to Sam Beukema for the tap-in. Having dispelled the doubt of the possible leakage of the ball, Inter rushed in search of the goal, but on the restart Zirkzee caused panic again and launched Ndoye to overtake. Emil Audero lets himself be overtaken by the sprinter and Inter bid farewell to the Italian Cup for the first time under Inzaghi's management.

