If the Nerazzurri beat Real Sociedad tonight they will enter the draw on Monday as seeded and will enrich their UEFA prize money

by our correspondent Davide Stoppini

12 December 2023 (change at 08:15) – Appiano Gentile (Como)

You can hope to go to Heaven even by taking a shortcut, once in your life, even just once. Anyone who has never had this thought should show themselves publicly. But no, you don't see many hands raised. And you certainly can't see those from Inter, who yes, are thinking of a shortcut. Because this is what tonight's match against Real Sociedad offers. A shortcut to Wembley, which looks a lot like Istanbul in June. “Winning would give prestige to the club,” said Simone Inzaghi. And how can you blame him. Because those who have enjoyed sitting at the table of a starred restaurant then find it difficult to move up a gear, to be satisfied with a restaurant, even if it is of a high standard. Inter have made themselves big in Europe and want to show it to everyone. Here it is, then, the prestige.

draw

—

But there's more. There is substance. “We could have a softer draw – explained Inzaghi -. And then by coming first we would have the chance to play the return leg at home”. Here is the shortcut. Because Inter already guaranteed a place in the round of 16 on the night in Salzburg, on the fourth matchday. Tonight we're playing for one more thing, a little piece of the future. The possibility of looking to February with an eye already on the quarter-finals is being played out. In fact, avoiding Real Madrid, Bayern, Manchester City, Arsenal and in all likelihood Barcelona would almost certainly mean going into the round of 16 as the underdogs, at least if you read the table of protagonists 90 minutes from the end of the groups. Inter want another final, that's the point. The last Champions League left a dose of self-esteem in the players' heads which is clearly visible in the championship. But also the reasonable hope of being able to compete in Europe with everyone. And the mental leap occurred precisely in Istanbul: the way in which the final against Manchester City was played, despite losing, is a check in the bank that Inter continues to cash every time they take to the pitch. In this Champions League, qualification has never been in question and it is a further step that Inzaghi's team has taken. Now the process must be completed with the first place. Even with an eye on the February calendar: there is the risk (the exact date will only be known after the draw) that the first leg will be played immediately after the matches against Juventus and Roma in the championship. Even more so, therefore, it is better to avoid matches with a high difficulty coefficient: two seasons ago, coinciding with the matches against Liverpool, Inter lost points for two matches in a row both after the first leg and after the second leg, effectively leaving the championship on the way.

zhang

—

And then head to first place. President Steven Zhang asked it in the lead, even in the last few days, combining compliments for the team's progress with the desire to encourage everyone towards another success. The president is not in Milan, he will not be physically present at the Christmas dinner tomorrow either. But he never fails to support him. Getting through the group first was an unthinkable goal in 2016, when Suning took over Inter: that team was 43rd in the UEFA ranking, today it is sixth behind only Manchester City, Bayern, Real Madrid, Liverpool and PSG. The Nerazzurri want to permanently enter the G8 of Europe, among the eight teams that compete for a place in the sun every year.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

money

—

The prestige and the sporting aspect, therefore. Then there is also the economic aspect which cannot be underestimated. Winning tonight would mean taking another 2.8 million euros from UEFA: with 14 points in total, 13 million in prizes alone would have come into the coffers at that point. All net of the box office, of course. Tonight San Siro will have another 70 thousand spectators in the stands to push Calhanoglu and his teammates. First place is a jackpot, then. Imagining to reach at least the quarter-finals, he would mean guaranteeing himself two more millionaire proceeds. Inter is a machine that works very well, in this sense. And that is reconciling budget numbers with sporting ambitions. Self-esteem There is also one last aspect to consider. “Winning would also be important in terms of confidence,” Inzaghi further explained. Confidence also means erasing the memory of the first leg match against Real Sociedad, when the high pace of the Basque team put the Nerazzurri in difficulty. Never this season has Inter been in a crisis like in San Sebastian. Going into difficulty again would mean undermining some certainties, insinuating a doubt into a team that currently has no doubts (about its potential). From a round of 16 perspective, this is a step to avoid in every way possible. And it is also the case for the championship itself. Inter are flying today. She moves forward by inertia, as if pushed by a wind that she herself was good at seeking. That wind is always useful, in every competition. whether it is to fight with Juve for the tricolour, or to dream of Wembley. Dreaming costs nothing, after all. Actually no, it will take a bit of effort this evening. But it's worth it, for the shortcut mentioned above.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED