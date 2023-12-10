The defender stopped during the national break. Darmian outside midfield, Cuadrado and Frattesi on the bench

The last doubts were swept away in this morning’s finishing at Pinetina: Simone Inzaghi decided to immediately give Alessandro Bastoni a starting shirt back, just back from being stopped due to a calf problem suffered during the national team break. The former Atalanta player will return to be the left arm in a defensive trio which, thanks to the absences of Pavard and De Vrij, will be made up of Bisseck and Acerbi. For the German, who started the Champions League away to Salzburg and Lisbon, this is his debut in the championship from the 1st minute.

Inter, Darmian in midfield

—

In midfield, however, there will be space for Darmian who will position himself on the right wing. Cuadrado is better but Inzaghi decided not to risk him from the 1st minute. Maybe the Colombian will be used in the second half. For the rest there will be room for the starters with Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan and Dimarco, while in attack there will be Lautaro and Thuram.

san siro sold out

—

The Meazza will be practically sold out tonight with some gaps only in the away section. Over 70,000 spectators and many initiatives for the Inter Clubs are expected.