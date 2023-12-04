The defender will try to recover for the match against Udinese next week: the squad will leave from Milan today, activation and video analysis on Sunday

No way. As now seemed almost inevitable after Friday’s training, Alessandro Bastoni is not among Simone Inzaghi’s squad for Napoli-Inter. In the final preparation the defender once again followed a personalized program on the pitch – like Benjamin Pavard – so without sessions with the group there is no room for calls. Bastoni will therefore remain in Milan and will work to return to the coach’s disposal for next Saturday’s match against Udinese.

The program

—

Without Bastoni, therefore, the team and staff will leave for Naples in the afternoon and will use the long day before the match (scheduled for 8.45pm) to complete their preparations for the big match against Diego Armando Maradona. As per tradition, the day of the match will be “enriched” by the activation in the morning and the video analysis session in the afternoon, material that will be fundamental to understand the new guise of Napoli with the former Walter Mazzarri on the bench.

In the field

—

As already happened for Juventus-Inter last day of the championship, Simone Inzaghi’s line-up seems pre-announced: the starters will play, both because the match is one of the highest level and due to the very large rotations on Wednesday in the Champions League. So Yann Sommer in goal, the obligatory three-man defense with Matteo Darmian, Stefan De Vrij and Francesco Acerbi, the midfield with Denzel Dumfries, Nicolò Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Federico Dimarco, plus Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez in attack.