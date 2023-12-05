The two defenders showed up at Pinetina to carry out additional work while the rest of the team enjoyed 24 hours of freedom. The Italian could return at the weekend against Udinese, while the Frenchman could return in a fortnight. Tomorrow exams for De Vrij and Dumfries

The work at the Nerazzurri does not stop even on a day of rest. Despite the “free all” granted to the group by Inzaghi, there were those who still showed up at Pinetina to work hard and do physical activity. These are Alessandro Bastoni and Benjamin Pavard, the two illustrious injured players that the Nerazzurri coach hopes to recover as soon as possible to overcome a defensive emergency exacerbated by De Vrij’s stoppage (the extent of which is still to be assessed). The Italian and the Frenchman have regularly carried out the rehabilitation program foreseen by the medical staff and, compatibly with the expected times, are trying to accelerate their respective returns.

The Nerazzurri medical staff has confidence especially in regards to Bastoni, who could return to Inzaghi’s disposal for the next home match against Udinese. The Italian resolved the calf problem suffered during the national team retreat and now it’s a matter of taking care of the athletic part with his return to the group, which should happen this week, perhaps as early as tomorrow or Wednesday. For Pavard, however, we will have to wait a few more days, but he too is trying to eat a few days off the schedule: after having already removed the knee brace, the Frenchman will need more caution and some more training to get back into shape and condition, but at the moment everything suggests that he could be fit and eligible again within two weeks.

As for the latest to enter the infirmary, namely De Vrij and Dumfries, we will have to wait another 24 hours before having a precise picture. The two Dutchmen, replaced due to muscular problems during the match against Napoli, will undergo instrumental tests on Tuesday morning at the Humanitas clinic in Rozzano, in order to establish how long they will have to remain out of action. The defender is struggling with a muscle strain in the adductor of his left leg which raises fears of a long stoppage. The winger, however, has to deal with a strain on his flexors.

