Another flop that prolongs the wait and is worth a heavy failure on the report card. Marko Arnautovic's evening turns out to be a nightmare of errors and waste, which ultimately cost Inter a painful elimination from the cup won in the last two editions. In his third appearance as a starter, the Austrian missed a precious opportunity to demonstrate that he deserves more space, thus pushing the management to look again at the market to shore up an offensive department which (waiting for Sanchez's return) can currently only count on ThuLa . In front of his former team, the Austrian hid in the first 45 minutes before wasting two great chances in the second half and making a substitution in the 74th minute.

flop

—

The problems suffered by Lautaro, forced to come off in the first half of extra time, combined with the precarious condition of Nino Maravilla will probably allow Arnautovic to have other opportunities to make up for it, but the performance against Bologna leaves a bad taste in the mouth. Because it took the Austrian a long time to get into the game and, when he had a good chance, he badly threw it away. It happened on an easy conclusion sent wide and on a sensational opportunity in the center of the area concluded by a sky-high left-footed shot, while Lautaro was railing two meters away for the missed pass. In the meantime, the Nerazzurri team continued to support him with chants and incitements that produced no results. Thus, Aranutovic had to once again postpone the appointment with the first goal at San Siro, where he never managed to score with the Nerazzurri shirt.

redemption mission

—

With the match against Bologna, Arnautovic has made 15 appearances and 397 minutes on the pitch since his return to Inter, topped by just one goal (in the Champions League against Benfica) and one assist in the league (on the first day against Monza) . Then the void, also thanks to the injury that kept him in the pits for a month and a half, forcing him to miss eleven starts. It's a shame that after his return, which occurred about a month ago, the Austrian has yet to rediscover the brilliance and clarity necessary to do his part. However, he will still have chances, because ThuLa needs to catch his breath and Sanchez is completing his recovery. Perhaps starting from the weekend for the penultimate match of the year, the one against Lecce, moreover at San Siro, where a taboo needs to be broken.