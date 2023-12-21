Toro left with an adductor strain against Bologna in the Italian Cup

Today is not the day of truth regarding the conditions of Lautaro Martinez. We will have to wait until tomorrow (Friday) to know the verdict of the instrumental tests that the Inter captain will undergo after the adductor strain suffered during the Italian Cup match against Bologna. Still no official news, therefore, but the fact that we will have to wait until tomorrow makes it clear how much the situation needs to be monitored.

Only on the eve of the home match against Lecce (on Saturday at 6pm at San Siro) will we know more about Lautaro's condition. Translated: the Argentinian's presence is highly at risk. Once he left the field during extra time, Toro was immediately bandaged up by the Nerazzurri technical staff before hiding under the blanket: an image that caused concern. And the Argentine left San Siro limping. In short: the presence of number 10 against Lecce is anything but a given. If Lautaro were to miss Lecce, the objective could be the match against Genoa, at Marassi on 29 December, therefore six days after the match against the Giallorossi. He will know more on Friday.