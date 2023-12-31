The two main candidates for the Italian title lost points with the same teams. Naples, the scudetto seems light years away

Luigi Garlando

December 30th – 11.29am – MILAN

Inter and Juve are like those spouses who, by virtue of being together, end up resembling each other. Inzaghi and Allegri were defeated by Sassuolo and left 4 points to Bologna and Genoa. Taking advantage of a 1-1 draw at Marassi with the Bianconeri, the Nerazzurri attempted to escape to +4, taking advantage of yesterday's 1-1 draw in Genoa, today Juve, by beating Roma, can get back to -2. A de facto couple up there. The former Juventus player Dragusin equalized Arnautovic's lead with a Gatti-style goal, favored among other things by a more than suspicious two-handed push from Bisseck on Strootman. Counting on elective affinities, today Inter expects a gift from the former Mourinho and Lukaku.

Inter pale against an excellent Genoa who excels with the big teams. As expected, the Nerazzurri should have matched the Grifo's competitive intensity in his den. This hasn't always happened. Slow circulation and inferior reactivity on second balls. Inter took the lead at half-time, as in the last 4 matches. There is an Inter area, from 40' to 44'. In this short period of time, Calhanoglu, Dimarco, Calha again, Bisseck and Arnautovic have scored in Napoli, Udinese, Lazio, Lecce, Genoa. It looks like a script. It is a risk that Inzaghi will have to defuse: feeling superior and convincing himself that it is enough to wait to win. After Dragusin's equaliser, Inter were unable to impose a furious change of pace. And then the singles. Nostalgia for Lautaro has flared up. Arnautovic scored, but Inter lacked a solid offensive reference, capable of defending the ball and attacking the goal with malice; and then, without the Bull, Thuram, tired, makes half. Calhanoglu is also tired, far from the technical leader of the first months. Without Dimarco the technical quality in finishing also drops.

We remain convinced that we need a more solid Lautaro stand-in than the ones Inzaghi has in house. The technician has alternatives available that his colleagues envy, but which should be used better. Against Lecce, first substitution in the 75th minute, yesterday in the 78th minute. It's difficult for Frattesi to be able to give his best in 10', and it's arguable that it's only the yellow cards that dictate the changes. Inter must wait for the last match against Verona to be certain of the winter title. He deserves it, he has proven that he is stronger than everyone. He has the best attack, the best defense, the goalkeeper with the most clean sheets (Sommer, 12) and the attacker with the most goals (Lautaro, 15). But, with all these super numbers, finding yourself on top of Allegri's very human Juve who scored 16 fewer goals, just 2 points behind, could prove frustrating and, on the contrary, burden the Bianconeri who thrive on ferocious motivation. You don't criticize a team that can turn to 48, but perhaps they should have believed in the escape with more malice.

Fiorentina fell asleep on a very soft fourth place in the Champions League. The third consecutive narrow victory (1-0) perhaps hides a leap in personality for a team that was used to imposing itself only by dominating and which now knows how to do so even while suffering, as happened yesterday against a good Toro who, especially in the first half , he held the ball for a long time and came close to scoring. Today Bologna plays in Udine to regain their noble position, but Viola will still start again in the new year with full enthusiasm: they have 10 points more than a year ago and have caught up with Milan who are trying to respond today. However, Napoli's departure from the generous 2023 which gave them a historic championship was sad. Since May, it doesn't seem like months have passed, but like a geological era. In place of Spalletti's splendid gaming machine there is a frightened and confused group, lost players, like tourists without a map in an unknown city: where to go? What to do? Ball to Kvara and let's hope. Good for Mazzarri that Pessina missed a penalty. Today Napoli, approached by Lazio who beat Frosinone, can be overtaken by Atalanta and find themselves 8th, outside the Eurozone. A year ago he was first with 19 points more. Party over. Without Osimhen, the night may not be short.

