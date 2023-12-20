Inzaghi will apply a series of rotations but in defense he has limited men: Audero will go in goal, the three central defenders should be Bisseck, Acerbi and Bastoni

Andrea Ramazzotti

December 19th – 09:03 – Milan

The focus remains on the second star and therefore on the match on Saturday 23 December against Lecce, when San Siro will have another full house, at least in the sectors reserved for Inter fans. While not snubbing the Italian Cup, also in light of the value of the opponent (Bologna fourth in the standings), tomorrow evening Simone Inzaghi will spare some starters. Also because the infirmary is not yet emptied and the objective of closing 2023 at 47 points, with two successes against Lecce and Genoa, is a priority.

inter senza sanchez

—

The Chilean probably would have played from the 1st minute against Bologna, but he also trained separately yesterday due to the muscle discomfort he suffered on the eve of the away match against Lazio. Perhaps he will return on Saturday with Lecce, but in the meantime Inzaghi will have one less choice for the attack against the rossoblù. Since Lautaro initially rested in the Champions League match against Real Sociedad, everything suggests that in the Italian Cup Toro will start from 1' and that he will have Arnautovic at his side, who the Piacenza coach wants to help find the rhythm of the match after the stop a month and a half due to the serious thigh injury suffered at the end of September in Empoli. Bench for Thuram who will be ready to enter the second half.

inter with frattesi and asllani

—

In the middle of the pitch Frattesi and Asllani will almost certainly be the starters and could give Mkhitaryan and Calhanoglu their breath. It is a normal management of energy, but also in the desire to give the former Sassuolo and Empoli player an important chance from the start in a team that will not be revolutionized as happened to Da Luz against Benfica. Barella will be on the pitch as he initially struggled against the Spaniards last week in the Champions League. The question on the flanks is more complicated: a rest session for Dimarco is possible, with Carlos Augusto in his place, but it cannot be ruled out that Darmian could breathe, with the Brazilian on the right. This would be an “anomalous” solution, but necessary to avoid tiring too much the blue player who has practically always played in this period without Pavard. Speaking of Pavard, he still needs to train, but he could be used for a few minutes, perhaps in the second half. This is an important recovery in rotations.

Inter's defense is counted

—

Audero, who has already played in the Champions League in Lisbon, will take the turn in goal, but there isn't much choice between the three at the back. Because for De Vrij and Dumfries there is still a wait. It's likely that it will still be up to Bisseck, Acerbi and Bastoni, also because the latter gave up his breath against Real Sociedad. Acerbi, on the other hand, hasn't had any breaks for a while, but at the moment he has no alternatives and will have to grit his teeth.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

probable inter formation

—

Inzaghi's choices against Bologna, with a 3-5-2 formation: Audero; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Frattesi, Asllani, Barella, Carlos Augusto; Lautaro, Arnautovic.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED