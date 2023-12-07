For the match against Udinese, the Nerazzurri will wear a limited edition kit that can be purchased: instead of the Paramount+ logo there will be a reference to the film saga. Here because

6 December 2023 (change at 5.07pm) – MILAN

A special shirt for the match against Udinese on Saturday 9 December 2023 at 8.45pm at San Siro. Inter has released images of the kit with which Simone Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri will take to the pitch for the 15th matchday of Serie A, with the aim of continuing their race at the top of the table: instead of the classic Paramount+ crest, sponsor of Nerazzurri shirt, on the Inter uniform there will be a reference to the Transformers film saga.

the pattern of the inter shirt

The initiative is not random: from December 8, in fact, Paramount+ subscribers will be able to exclusively enjoy the latest chapter of the saga, “Transformers: The Awakening”, in addition to the first six chapters and the animated series “Transformers: Earthspark”. . In the new film, a new generation of Transformers, the Maximals, is introduced, while at San Siro there will also be the 11 Inter fans fighting for the happy ending: in the short term the three points against Udinese, in the long term the second star.

inter for charity

On Saturday evening the Nerazzurri will also be supported by two Transformers on the sidelines, who will watch the match against Udinese after having attended, again on Saturday, the Arena Civica in Milan for the match between Inter Women and Sampdoria. The special shirt can now be purchased in a limited edition in the Inter Stores in Galleria Passarella in Milan and at the San Siro stadium, as well as online on the club’s website. And the initiative also has beneficial implications: some shirts will be donated to young patients hospitalized in the paediatrics of various hospitals in the Milan area and fans will be able to participate in auctions on eBay on a selection of shirts used by the players against Udinese, with the proceeds going will be donated to charity. It will be a Saturday like a movie for Inter and its fans: will the 15th chapter of the saga called “Serie A” have a happy ending?

