At San Siro the draw allows the Spaniards to finish top of group D of the Champions League thanks to a better overall goal difference: +5 against +3 for Inzaghi’s team

Andrea Ramazzotti

12 December 2023 (change at 11.24pm) – MILAN

No win against Real Sociedad and no first place in the group. Despite finishing their group without defeats (three wins and three draws), in the Nyon urn Inter will almost certainly find a terrible opponent in the Champions League round of 16: the possible options are Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Real Madrid , Manchester City, probably Barcelona and Atletico Madrid (unless they lose to Lazio) as well as the group winner Milan (Borussia Dortmund or PSG). All complicated formations to eliminate and it is inevitable at this point to have regrets for the top corner hit in Lisbon by Barella. If the midfielder’s shot had gone in and Inzaghi had conquered Da Luz, a draw would have been enough for him tonight. A result that instead rewards the Spaniards by virtue of the better overall goal difference. It’s not a Euro-mockery, but it’s still a disappointment because Inter had everything to finish ahead of the others. And now the road to the Champions League will be uphill.

Spanish possession

—

Inzaghi initially spared some starters (Lautaro, Barella and Bastoni; captain’s armband on Darmian’s arm), in attack he lined up Sanchez and Thuram, but above all he lined up Cuadrado for the first time from the 1st minute. Alguacil aims for 4-3-3, but when not in possession, to increase the pressure he sends left midfielder Zakharyan on Calhanoglu and switches to 4-2-3-1. The Spaniards are not at all intimidated by the absences, especially the heavy ones of Barrenetxea and Brais Mendez, and often keep the ball: after a quarter of an hour they have an incredible 80% of possession because Inter don’t stretch out and defend tightly, for Don’t give space. Mindful of the defeat he suffered in the first leg, Inzaghi chooses a wait-and-see tactic in the hope that his opponents will become unbalanced, but as the minutes pass he still raises his center of gravity by moving the range of action to Dimarco’s left and asking Carlos Augusto to exit on Kubo. The match is very tactical and at half an hour there were zero shots on target for both teams. On the one hand Sadiq doesn’t give any weight to Real Sociedad’s attack, on the other the wingers push very little. Especially Cuadrado, lacking pace. An amazing acceleration from Thuram in the 37th minute created a great opportunity for the Nerazzurri who, however, couldn’t find the winning shot with Sanchez. Same fate for Acerbi who, however, “misses” the ball from an excellent position. The Nerazzurri tide mounts at the end of the first half because Thuram does another couple of his tricks by slipping away at speed: Dimarco’s diagonal, unlike what happened against Udinese, but this time it is blocked by Remiro and at half-time the the score is still 0-0, with the guests having zero shots on target.

few emotions

—

At the start of the second half Inzaghi orders Lautaro, Barella, Bisseck, Arnautovic and Asllani to start warming up, but above all he asks the team to be more aggressive. In particular in Cuadrado and Frattesi, not brilliant in the first half. Alguacil throws Turrientes into the mix for Sadiq, but the “revolution” to try to attack the three points is the Inter one: triple substitution with Arnautovic, Lautaro and Barella inside for Thuram, Sanchez and Mkhitaryan. Toro gives the shock by first kicking high from an offside position and then heading Dimarco’s cross into the arms of Remiro, while the Austrian does not enter the game: he moves little and is an easy reference for Zubeldia and Le Normand. San Siro holds its breath when Kubo goes down in the area and Scharer points to the spot, but VAR exposes the Japanese’s dive. The final assault is with Bastoni in place of Dimarco to free Carlos Augusto on the left wing and with Asllani as director in place of Calhanoglu. Real Sociedad did not lose their composure and continued to dribble to keep the hosts away from their area: Sommer easily defused a shot from newcomer Magunacelaya, while Inter struggled to build because not even Barella was inspired. Remiro is effectively no longer in danger and Real Sociedad finally celebrates a draw that counts as a victory.

